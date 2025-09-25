Maamba 100MW solar plant construction commence

Maamba Solar Energy Limited has launched the construction of a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Maamba, described as a ‘game-changing’ step towards ending the power crisis and advancing climate and energy goals in the Southern Province.

Attended by government officials, investors, community leaders and residents the groundbreaking ceremony was officially launched by the Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote this week.

“Maamba Solar Energy Limited have responded to the vision, to restore the stability in the energy sector and improve our energy mix,” said Chikote.

The new solar project at Maamba signals a bold step in diversifying energy mix and reducing load-shedding.

“Zambia depended so much on hydro and when this drought hit us, this administration, when it took over, was able to think outside the box. We started by exploring other alternative sources of energy such as the one we are doing today here at Maamba.”

The Minister further stated the government has lined up a number of solar projects to make sure that the country will never again find itself in the situation that it is going through – loadshedding.

“That’s how we have planned our energy mix and we will continue putting and addressing the power deficit both in the immediate, medium and long term.”

Once completed in mid-2026, the plant will supply 100 MW of clean energy to the national grid. Combined with Maamba Energy’s Phase II thermal expansion — expected to bring its capacity to 600 MW — the town of Maamba is set to deliver 700 MW of power by next year.

Maamba Solar Energy Director Ashwin Devineni said the solar initiative highlighted the company’s long-term commitment to Zambia’s growth and energy diversification.

“This 100 MW solar project is a critical step in diversifying Zambia’s energy mix and supporting the government’s ambition to add 1,000 MW of solar capacity to the national grid,” he said.

The solar development is part of the government’s broader national plan to add 1,000 MW of renewable energy capacity to the grid, under what the government has called Mission 300 – Universal Access to Power.

The new investment in solar will be pivotal in cushioning the economy against climate shocks and changing weather patterns. The solar project represents more than clean power. It symbolises a transition to renewable energy, a reduction in carbon footprint, and the deployment of advanced bifacial solar modules with the highest levels of efficiency.

“Our interest is to ensure that electricity reaches every Zambian household while supporting economic growth,” said Chikote.