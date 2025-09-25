Farmers Sue Chinese Mining Firm Over Massive Zambian Spill

A group of 50 farmers and three non-governmental organizations have filed a lawsuit against Chinese state-owned firm Sino-Metals Leach (SML), seeking $220 million in damages following a massive acidic spill in February. The lawsuit, filed in a Zambian court, alleges that the company’s waste storage facility near the town of Kitwe burst, releasing millions of liters of toxic mining residue into the environment.

The plaintiffs claim that over 2 million square meters of land were visibly contaminated, with an average residue depth of 0.3 meters. The filing also alleges that SML included liability waiver clauses in its compensation agreements, which effectively prevented affected residents, many of whom are illiterate, from seeking further legal action.

This is the second major legal challenge SML is facing. Another group of nearly 200 individuals is also demanding $80 billion from the company for health issues, including abdominal pains, skin irritations, and respiratory problems, allegedly caused by exposure to the spill.

Conflicting Reports and Denials

SML’s parent company, China Nonferrous Mining (CNMC), has rejected the claims, labeling the lawsuit “unfounded.” CNMC stated that SML has “fully fulfilled its restoration and remediation obligations in accordance with government directives and has completed compensation to individual farmers.”

However, there is a significant discrepancy in the reported volume of the spill. SML estimates that 50 million liters of waste were spilled, while a pollution control company, Drizit, hired through a government tender to assess the damage, claims the volume was 20 times greater. Drizit’s contract, which was with SML, was terminated a day before the final report was due. This has raised questions about the company’s handling of the incident and its commitment to transparency.

The ongoing legal battles highlight the growing tensions between foreign mining companies and local communities in resource-rich African nations. The outcome of these lawsuits could set a precedent for corporate accountability and environmental regulations in Zambia’s critical copper belt region.