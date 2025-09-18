FQM Powers Zambia’s 3Mt Copper Ambition with Energy Investments

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) is investing in Zambia’s energy infrastructure to support the nation’s target of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually while strengthening power supply for national development.

Speaking at the 2025 Energy Forum for Africa, FQM’s Infrastructure Lead for Zambia, Jed Goldstein, said the company is pursuing a dual approach, securing reliable energy for its operations while driving grid-modernisation initiatives across the country.

“We are actively addressing the power deficit by sourcing about 65 percent of our energy needs from the region at emergency rates. At the same time, we are advancing off-take agreements with new Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects including a 430-megawatt solar and wind facility with TotalEnergies,” said Goldstein.

He highlighted the urgency of modernising Zambia’s transmission system, particularly in the North-Western Province, where FQM’s major operations are located. Longdistance transmission from generation sites more than 600 kilometres away has historically caused voltage fluctuations affecting both mining operations and surrounding communities.

“Working with ZESCO and Barrick on grid modernisation workstreams, FQM is installing advanced STATCOM equipment at key substations to stabilise power flows and enable greater integration of new renewable generation,” explained Goldstein. FQM stressed that mining companies are catalysts for development, and strengthening Zambia’s grid will not only enable mine expansion but also improve reliability for households and businesses.

At the same forum, Pius Kasolo, Head of Strategy at Africa GreenCo, underscored the role of renewables in meeting Zambia’s copper production goals. “Renewable energy projects can be deployed rapidly and de-risked through mechanisms like credit guarantees. For example, the 100-megawatt solar project developed with ZESCO secured nearly $100 million in funding,” noted Kasolo.

He cautioned, however, that Zambia must more than triple its current generation capacity to meet its ambitious 3Mt target. Over 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy projects are already in the pipeline but accelerating their delivery will be critical. FQM reiterated that collaboration between government, utilities and industry players is essential to building a resilient and sustainable energy system that can power both copper growth and wider economic development.