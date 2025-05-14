ASI Expands into Autonomous Construction with SoftBank

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), a global leader in industrial vehicle automation and developer of the Mobius autonomous fleet management system, has launched ASI Construction in partnership with SoftBank Group Corp. The new business unit will focus on automating construction equipment to meet rising demand and counter labour shortages, complementing ASI’s existing work in agriculture, logistics and landscaping.

ASI CEO Mel Torrie said, “ASI has been developing construction automation for over 25 years and counts major players like John Deere and CNH among its clients. The formation of ASI Construction follows our strategic exit from the mining sector, marked by the sale of ASI Mining to Epiroc.”

Torrie further noted that automation is especially critical in remote or sparsely populated areas. “There’s a growing gap between the demand for heavy construction projects and the availability of labour. Automation offers a practical solution. Since divesting from mining, we’ve focused on growing our presence in other off-road sectors. Our entry into heavy construction is a natural next step,” said Torrie.

ASI Construction will develop and operate a fleet of autonomous construction vehicles across the United States. Torrie added that the company’s robust autonomy platform, honed over two decades through deployments in mining and agriculture, will now power its construction expansion, strengthening ASI’s broader portfolio across multiple industries.