Kagem to recommence focused open-pit mining

Gemfields is pleased to announce that Kagem Mining will shortly recommence a programme of focused open-pit mining to recover more premium emeralds.

Previously, the miner had announced alongside other cost cutting measures suspension of all mining from 1 January 2025 to focus on processing ore from Kagem’s significant ore stockpile utilising the upgraded processing plant.

The emerald production from the processing plant in 2025 so far, in terms of carats recovered, has been in-line with the Company’s expectations, producing a lower proportion of higher-quality or premium emeralds than direct open-pit mining methods.

Kagem’s recent auction results, including the encouraging commercial-quality auction results released on 30 April 2025, has increased management confidence in the current emerald market and the decision has therefore been taken to recommence mining of two key production points in the Chama pit, with minimal waste mining, to recover premium emeralds for Kagem’s future higher-quality auctions.

According to the company, the decision to recommence full scale mining will continue to be assessed as market conditions develop.