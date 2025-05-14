Prospect expands exploration, evaluation at Mumbezhi

Prospect Resources has commenced phase two drilling and exploration programmes at its Mumbezhi Copper Project in the Copperbelt.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect, Sam Hosack said the phase 2 programme has been designed to validate the significant potential for a material, large scale resource at Mumbezhi.

“As well as targeting extension of the existing deposits at Nyungu Central and Kabikupa, our Phase 2 drilling is set to test further key regional targets at Nyungu North, Nyungu South and West Mwombezhi,” said Hosack.

He said it was exciting to be commencing phase 2 exploration at Mumbezhi with new strategic partner, cornerstone Prospect shareholder and First Quantum Minerals.

Mumbezhi is hosted in a similar regional geological setting to First Quantum’s proximate Sentinel copper operations.

“Gaining access to First Quantum’s breadth of regional exploration and development expertise, to complement our current multi-disciplinary exploration strategy, means that we are well placed to continue identifying further regional prospects, make targeted new discoveries that can be accelerated into production, and add potential new copper tonnages to the existing Mumbezhi Mineral Resource estimate at a far greater rate,” Hosack said.

The CEO said the company is well funded to undertake the expanded exploration and evaluation activities at Mumbezhi following last month’s completion of the A$15.2 million strategic placement to First Quantum.”

.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect, Sam Hosack said the phase 2 programme has been designed to validate the significant potential for a material, large scale resource at Mumbezhi.

“As well as targeting extension of the existing deposits at Nyungu Central and Kabikupa, our Phase 2 drilling is set to test further key regional targets at Nyungu North, Nyungu South and West Mwombezhi,” said Hosack.

He said it was exciting to be commencing phase 2 exploration at Mumbezhi with new strategic partner, cornerstone Prospect shareholder and First Quantum Minerals.

Mumbezhi is hosted in a similar regional geological setting to First Quantum’s proximate Sentinel copper operations.

“Gaining access to First Quantum’s breadth of regional exploration and development expertise, to complement our current multi-disciplinary exploration strategy, means that we are well placed to continue identifying further regional prospects, make targeted new discoveries that can be accelerated into production, and add potential new copper tonnages to the existing Mumbezhi Mineral Resource estimate at a far greater rate,” Hosack said.

The CEO said the company is well funded to undertake the expanded exploration and evaluation activities at Mumbezhi following last month’s completion of the A$15.2 million strategic placement to First Quantum.”