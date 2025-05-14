Kagem awarded for exceeding 10 million LTI- free hours

Kagem Mining (Kagem) has been awarded a prestigious safety award by the government of Zambia’s Mines Safety Department, recognising its achievement of over 10 million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free hours.

This landmark accomplishment of 10,098,176 hours without time lost to injury underscores the emerald mine’s unwavering commitment to strive for workplace safety, employees’ well-being, responsible mining practices and operational excellence.

A Lost Time Injury (LTI) refers to any injury sustained by an employee that results in a loss of productive work time. In the mining industry, maintaining a low LTI rate is crucial but also challenging due to the nature of the work environment. Achieving LTI-free hours signifies that a company has successfully implemented and adhered to rigorous safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of its workforce and minimising disruptions to operations. At Kagem, the acceptable Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) is zero.

The award ceremony was held in Kitwe and attended by key figures in the mining industry, government officials, union representatives and Lufwanyama local authority representatives were present

Lufwanyama District Commissioner, Justin Mwalikwa, said: “Occasions like this are incredibly important. They serve not only to recognise and reward excellence, but also to reinforce the critical message that safety in the workplace is not just a priority, but is a fundamental part of every single operation, every single day. Allow me to extend my congratulations to Kagem for consistently placing emphasis on occupational health and safety. Your commitment to creating a safer working environment is commendable and sets a positive example within the mining sector.”

Chief Inspector of Mines, Lubinda Kamutumwa said: “We are here to recognise a significant milestone achieved by Kagem Mining Limited: an outstanding record of over ten million Lost Time Injury-free hours. This remarkable accomplishment is not just a number; it reflects Kagem’s unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of every employee.”

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Mines, Sokwani Chilembo, added:

“This is very much in line with the initiative that the Chamber of Mines launched in earnest last year, where we partnered with the Vision Zero global campaign which aims to raise the standard of operation in our sector, and across the world to the point where incidences become rare. Our goal is to ensure that we are all trying as much as possible, and earnestly so, to achieve that result. In the case of Kagem, this is your second year running, and even for a longer time of having achieved that and we would like to applaud you [Kagem] for leading the industry in the direction of achieving Vision Zero.”