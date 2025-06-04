CEC market capitalisation exceeded US $1 billion

The Copperbelt Energy Corporation’s (CEC) market capitalisation has exceeded US $1 billion, a historic first for any company listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE).

The Company Secretary, Julia Chaila said crossing the one-billion-dollar threshold reflects confidence in business operations and strategy as CEC continues to provide reliable and sustainable power and regional footprint.

“We remain focused on identifying growth opportunities aligned to our strategy enabling delivery of sustainable value to all our stakeholders.”

She said the milestone also underscores the LuSE’s pivotal role in fostering economic growth and investor confidence. As Zambia’s principal Exchange, LuSE facilitates capital access for businesses, driving expansion and long-term economic advancement.

“CEC’s achievement reflects robust market fundamentals and heightened investor interest, reinforcing the Exchange’s significance in corporate development and shareholder value creation.”

Meanwhile, the board expressed gratitude to shareholders, employees, customers, regulators and partners whose support has enabled this achievement.

She said CEC will continue to pursue growth opportunities particularly in renewable generation and regional interconnection while maintaining prudent financial management.