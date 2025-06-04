Seasoned metallurgist appointed at Muntanga Uranium

GoviEx Uranium has appointed Deogratias Bukunkwe as Project Commissioning Metallurgist to further advance the development of its Muntanga uranium project.

Bukunkwe, brings more than 25 years of process start-up and operations experience, including senior start up roles at Kayelekera and Langer Heinrich uranium mines, leading the Operational Readiness at DRA Minopex, and most recently serving as Commissioning Manager on Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg Gold and Copper Cleaner Concentrator in Indonesia.

“We are continuing to advance the Muntanga Project towards its next development phase. As we transition from feasibility to project financing, bolstering our technical team is crucial.

“Deogratias’ track record of preparing, commissioning and ramping up uranium plants strengthens our execution capability and helps to assure potential banking partners of our ability to execute safely and on schedule,” said Daniel Major, GoviEx Chief Executive Officer.

His immediate focus will be to build the detailed pre-commissioning framework that positions the Muntanga Project as “project-ready” for lender due-diligence.

Bukunkwe will also be responsible for commissioning and management of the processing plant when it starts production, which the company anticipates could be in 2028, subject to project financing.

“Working on the Muntanga Project in my home country is an incredible opportunity. My career has focused on guiding plants to production, and I plan to use that experience to ensure a safe and high-performing project that benefits all stakeholders.

I also look forward to collaborating with prospective lenders as we design and validate a robust pre-commissioning programme to advance the Muntanga Project’s development,” said Bukunkwe.