KSB GIW® MDX Pump Sets New Industry Standard with Technological Breakthroughs.

As the industry standard for mill duty cyclone feed applications, KSB’s GIW® MDX pump keeps raising the bar for performance in the mining sector. The MDX pump was first released in 2008 as a specifically designed solution to the shortcomings of conventional slurry pumps. It was created from the ground up to handle the most demanding working circumstances with previously unheard-of durability and efficiency.

An adjustable suction liner, thicker wear sections, and bigger shrouds are some of the pump’s unique characteristics that made it an instant industry leader. The MDX was specified by mining behemoths in both new and extended operations in a span of only five years. The MDX was widely adopted and standardized in cyclone feed systems as a result of customers’ constant reports that it doubled or quadrupled the lifespan of competing pumps.

KSB GIW’s dedication to ongoing development has maintained this momentum. Over the past ten years, the firm has implemented significant material and design improvements based on client input. A modular wet end to minimize maintenance downtime in 2012, full pump lift capabilities for larger models in 2011, the use of Endurasite and Enduraclad wear materials in 2009, and strategic hydraulic improvements in 2014 that increased wear material on impeller noses by 35% and optimized casing designs are just a few examples.

The result has been a harmonised wear life across major components, particularly in models ranging from the MDX 400 to the MDX 750. Plans are already in motion to roll out similar hydraulic refinements to smaller pump sizes in 2025, further extending the product line’s performance envelope.

The Remotely Adjusted Mechanical Suction Liner (RAMSL), which enables real-time modifications to impeller nose clearance, was introduced in 2018 a major step toward automation. This improves wear performance and significantly reduces maintenance time. SLYsight, a sensor-driven monitoring system that provides real-time insights into pump wear, was presented by KSB GIW in 2021. By moving from reactive to predictive maintenance, these digital solutions are revolutionizing the way miners handle equipment performance.

In order to satisfy the increasing demand for high-capacity mill duty pumps, the business is getting ready to introduce the MDX 850. KSB GIW’s enlarged foundry and a cutting-edge IoT and Automation Lab in Grovetown, Georgia, will help development. KSB is positioned the MDX series to maintain its position as the market leader in wear life, intelligence, and dependability with additional digital solutions in the works, such as a portable SLYsight and an on-demand user dashboard.