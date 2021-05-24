Hexagon signs partnership with Fatigue Science

Hexagon’s Mining division has partnered with Fatigue Science, a leader in fatigue and performance predictive analytics and fatigue management information systems.

Combined with its real-time operator alertness and collision avoidance solutions, Hexagon will now be able to help customers further protect and optimize their people and equipment with Fatigue Science’s Readi platform for predictive fatigue management.

Hexagon and Fatigue Science are at the forefront of innovation to help mines increase output and prevent accidents caused by fatigued and/or distracted operators of vehicles and equipment. Today’s partnership signifies the completion of a 360º safety management platform – providing complete, end-to-end visibility into operator fatigue, alertness and collision avoidance in a single offering.

Leveraging MineEnterprise and MineProtect portfolios with actionable data from the Fatigue Science platform, Hexagon will be able to provide predictive fatigue insights to mine leadership, HSE teams, front-line supervisors and operators themselves, empowering informed decisions to continually improve safety and productivity.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fatigue Science, whose record in enhancing safety and productivity across mining, heavy industry and other complex organizations speaks for itself,” said Ryan Hawes, Vice-President, MineProtect.

“We couldn’t be more aligned on our core belief, namely the most important assets coming out of a mine are the people who make mining possible.”

Andrew Morden, Chief Executive Officer of Fatigue Science, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Hexagon to address the large and rapidly growing need we’re seeing – particularly in mining – for a comprehensive, data-driven solution that maximizes human performance and reduces operator risk.

“With Readi’s scientifically-validated predictive data on operator fatigue, and Hexagon’s proven solutions for real-time operator alertness and collision avoidance, mining firms now have a 360º view of the risks and opportunities that affect their workforce, all on a single platform.”

Fatigue Science is the leading provider of predictive fatigue analytics and human performance insights for heavy industry, elite sports, and military.

Meanwhile Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.