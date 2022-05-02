Home / Business / Mining set to benefit from the bilateral talks between DRC, Zambia

Mining set to benefit from the bilateral talks between DRC, Zambia

Evans Mumba 3 days ago

On Friday, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo arrived in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, for an official state visit.

The purpose of the visit is to improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

President Hichilema and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia are expected to sign a number of agreements, including mining agreements.

The two Heads of State identified the mining sector as the main driver of this cooperation. Sources in Kinshasa said the two countries also plan to develop the value chain of electric batteries and renewable energy.

In November 2021, President Hichilema visited DRC and took part in the DRC-Africa Business Forum 2021.

